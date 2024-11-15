Fall colors set to bloom Lost Maples State Natural Area

As a cold front slowly approaches the Hill Country, Lost Maples State Natural Area is expected to shine bright with autumn colors soon.

Every year during November, the maples’ dark green leaves change to bright colors like yellow, orange, and red.

Recommended Videos

The parks’ superintendent, Amanda Zumwalt, said the trees should light up in about 11 days.

“We really need a good cold front to reach about 40 degrees overnight and then lots of sunshine through the day,” Zumwalt said. “Once we hit that cold front and get enough sunshine in and a few cold nights, in about 11 days, the maples will be at full peak color.”

According to KSAT’s Weather Authority team, the next cold front arrives on Monday. Lower humidity arrives by Tuesday, followed by noticeably cooler air by midweek, with highs potentially in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the 40s.

As of now, Zumwalt says maybe 20% of trees have some kind of color. Over the next two weeks, the color is expected to bloom.

“Going from a nice dark green to just suddenly a week and a half later, bright yellows and bright reds, all kinds of oranges. I mean, it’s really shocking,” Zumwalt said.

Know Before You Go

Saturdays and Sundays are typically sold out, and during the week is the best time to go. You can see ticket availability online.

You need to make reservations before you go. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said they reach capacity daily and rely on the reservations to guarantee guests a spot.

The vibrant leaves should stick around for two to three weeks after the cold front.

In a few weeks, the leaves will fall, so you still have time to check them out!