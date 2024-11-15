Friday Finds: SA content creator unites all foodies to give back to the community this holiday season

San Antonio – This Friday Finds is helping our community find ways to give back this holiday season. Gabby Gonzalez, creator of @Siempre_SanAntonio, is calling on foodies to give back to local pantries.

She is challenging foodies who can afford to eat out to go to their nearest grocery store and buy pantry staples. She then wants to challenge them to find the nearest food pantries in their communities and donate that food to them. She has started a list of pantries she found near her community, but she encourages everyone to contribute to the list.

The Harlandale Sunshine Pantry 935 Drury Lane CashApp: $TheHSPantry

1020West Side Community Pantry 3203 W Houston St. Cash app: $westsidepantry

Casita de Esperanza Pantry 5007 Benham

Tierra Linda Pantry n Closet 1211 West Gerald Cash App: $TierraLindaFunds

Free Little Pantry 816 S. Colorado

Los Jardines Pantry & Fridge 149 Jesse Ave

Jovita Pantry & Fridge 1527 San Francisco

She’s calling foodies to spread the challenge online and call other content creators to join in the cause.