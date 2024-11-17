San Antonio police arrest man accused of striking, killing pedestrian with vehicle, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said its officers arrested a man in connection with a deadly collision on the West Side.

Authorities said Gilbert Sierra Alvizo, 39, was taken into custody on Saturday and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Alvizo is accused of striking and killing Antonio Gonzalez Almeida, 51, with a white SUV on June 2 in the 400 block of Historic Old Highway 90 near West César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Jail records show Alvizo is facing separate unrelated charges for Saturday’s arrest: a collision involving death charge connected to the June 2 incident, a second-degree felony, and a possession of a controlled substance charge stemming from a Dec. 2021 incident.

Alvizo’s controlled substance charge is considered a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses told SAPD that they saw or heard the victim, later identified as Almeida, get hit by a vehicle just before 2 a.m. on June 2 as he walked across the 400 block of Historic Old Highway 90.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Almeida crossing the street before he was hit by a white SUV that did not stop to render aid, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said Almeida was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvizo remains in custody at the Bexar County jail. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

