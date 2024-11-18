Skip to main content
Local News

Earthquake reported in Atascosa County for second time in less than a week

3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Pleasanton on Monday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

PLEASANTON, Texas – For the second time in less than a week, an earthquake has rattled Atascosa County.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 3.9-magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:28 p.m. on Monday about 10 miles east of Pleasanton.

USGS said the earthquake’s depth was about 2.3 miles.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area on Thursday, USGS said.

Two other small earthquakes were also reported Monday in Texas.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.

