Local News

San Antonio podcast previews 2025 mayoral race

The “Beyond the Bite” podcast examines how new terms may impact upcoming election

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Mayor, Eddie Aldrete, James Aldrete, Kelton Morgan, City Council, politics, elections
Downtown San Antonio skyline photo taken from the Thompson San Antonio River Walk hotel in July 2021. (Julie Moreno, KSAT)

The “Beyond the Bite” podcast with Eddie Aldrete was published Tuesday and took a look at the upcoming mayoral election in San Antonio.

The municipal election slated for May 4, 2025, will result in a new mayor for the City of San Antonio. Mayor Ron Nirenberg can not seek re-election due to term limits.

In the Nov. 5 election, San Antonio voters approved numerous changes to the city charter. One of those amendments altered City Council term limits from four two-year terms to two four-year terms.

>> San Antonio’s charter amendments have passed. Now what?

Political consultants Kelton Morgan and James Aldrete examine how the changes are going to impact elections moving forward and how the upcoming election is shaping up.

Several people have launched campaigns for mayor, but cannot formally file to run until January.

You can watch the episode of the podcast here.

About the Authors
Sean Talbot headshot

Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.

email

Gavin Nesbitt headshot

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

