San Antonio podcast previews 2025 mayoral race

The “Beyond the Bite” podcast with Eddie Aldrete was published Tuesday and took a look at the upcoming mayoral election in San Antonio.

The municipal election slated for May 4, 2025, will result in a new mayor for the City of San Antonio. Mayor Ron Nirenberg can not seek re-election due to term limits.

In the Nov. 5 election, San Antonio voters approved numerous changes to the city charter. One of those amendments altered City Council term limits from four two-year terms to two four-year terms.

Political consultants Kelton Morgan and James Aldrete examine how the changes are going to impact elections moving forward and how the upcoming election is shaping up.

Several people have launched campaigns for mayor, but cannot formally file to run until January.

You can watch the episode of the podcast here.