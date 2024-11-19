San Antonio Zoo celebrates its one millionth visitor of 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo surprised one family with a big event as it celebrated its one million visitor in 2024.

According to a statement released by the zoo, Christina Bresendez and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Evelyn, were welcomed with fanfare and streamers when they walked in on Monday afternoon.

The lucky visitors were presented with a gift basket, which included four San Antonio Zoo memberships, plush animals and exclusive zoo experiences.

“We are so excited! This is going to help her mom, too; she’s a single mom. It will be great for her to have the membership. It was very surprising, but it is going to be great,” Bresendez said.

The zoo said the family also got to interact with animal ambassadors, such as a Honduran milk snake and a three-banded armadillo.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our millionth guest, and it’s truly inspiring to witness the support our community shows us every day,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow. “As a 110-year-old institution, we are honored to connect our community to wildlife and wild places. We look forward to many more years of inspiring guests through education and conservation.”

Just in time for the holidays, the zoo just opened its Zoo Lights event, which is free for Members. You can read more about it here.