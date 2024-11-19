Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Zoo celebrates its one millionth visitor of 2024

Local family got a big surprise Monday at the zoo

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, San Antonio, KSATKids
San Antonio Zoo welcomes millionth visitor (Copyright San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo surprised one family with a big event as it celebrated its one million visitor in 2024.

According to a statement released by the zoo, Christina Bresendez and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Evelyn, were welcomed with fanfare and streamers when they walked in on Monday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

The lucky visitors were presented with a gift basket, which included four San Antonio Zoo memberships, plush animals and exclusive zoo experiences.

“We are so excited! This is going to help her mom, too; she’s a single mom. It will be great for her to have the membership. It was very surprising, but it is going to be great,” Bresendez said.

The zoo said the family also got to interact with animal ambassadors, such as a Honduran milk snake and a three-banded armadillo.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our millionth guest, and it’s truly inspiring to witness the support our community shows us every day,” said San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow. “As a 110-year-old institution, we are honored to connect our community to wildlife and wild places. We look forward to many more years of inspiring guests through education and conservation.”

Just in time for the holidays, the zoo just opened its Zoo Lights event, which is free for Members. You can read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos