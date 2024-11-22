Student hit by vehicle while crossing road near Harlan High School, Northside ISD says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A student from Harlan High School was struck by a car late Friday morning while crossing Culebra Road, according to Northside ISD.

The incident happened at 11:57 a.m. in the 14100 block of Culebra Road. The student attempted to cross the road outside a designated crosswalk and was hit by a driver, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO confirmed the driver immediately stopped and assisted the student. No charges are expected for the driver.

Northside ISD stated that EMS transported the student to the hospital for evaluation. No additional details regarding the student’s injuries were available.