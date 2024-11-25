Donate blood and get an H-E-B gift card for up to $150

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is giving donors a chance to get an H-E-B gift card worth up to $150 this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 31, all donors at their mobile drives will receive an H-E-B “Luck of the Draw” gift card, which can range in value from $10 to $150, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

Donors will also receive a coupon for one bag of Cafe Ole coffee by H-E-B. The coupon is good for Ground or Whole Bean 12 oz. or Single Serve 12 ct., assorted varieties.

If you go to one of their donor centers, you will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card and points you can use to give back to families in need, said Roger Ruiz, a spokesperson with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

KSAT confirmed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the Shops at La Cantera, all donors will receive a free Six Flags Fiesta Texas ticket.

To see a full list of their events and to schedule an appointment, go to their website here. You can also call them at 210-731-5590.