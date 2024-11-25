Southbound I-35 exit ramp to Brooklyn to reopen more than a year after fire damage

The southbound Interstate 35 exit ramp to Brooklyn Avenue in San Antonio is set to reopen more than a year after being closed due to fire damage.

SAN ANTONIO – An Interstate 35 exit ramp in downtown San Antonio will reopen more than a year after it was damaged due to a trash fire.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound Interstate 35 exit ramp to Brooklyn Avenue is complete and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

To prepare for the opening, TxDOT crews will close two southbound lanes of I-35 near the ramp from 9 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The exit closed after it was damaged by a fire in June 2023. The fire damaged the structure and integrity of the ramp, and TxDOT officials deemed it unsafe for drivers.

To begin the process of reconstructing the ramp, crews first had to demolish it over the summer. Crews used saws to cut through the structure and columns holding up the ramp.

According to TxDOT, this work is part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project that includes repair and safety improvements in the downtown area.

The project includes $25.9 million of improvements to increase safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor on I-35 from South Laredo Street to I-37/Camden Street and on I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Avenue.

The project includes multiple phases and is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2025.

