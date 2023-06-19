79º

Trash fire under overpass shuts down part of I-35 just west of downtown overnight

Fire happened around 10:40 p.m. near Brooklyn Ave.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a trash fire under an overpass caused multiple lanes of Interstate 35 to be shut down overnight.

The fire happened around 10:40 p.m. near I-35 and Brooklyn Avenue, just west of downtown.

Fire crews say the fire was inside the water drainage area underneath I-35, so they have had a tough time putting it out.

The fire is now out, but the I-35 SB, (upper level) at Brooklyn Avenue exit remains closed. Crews are on scene.

