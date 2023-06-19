Trash fire under overpass shuts down part of I-35 just west of downtown overnight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a trash fire under an overpass caused multiple lanes of Interstate 35 to be shut down overnight.

The fire happened around 10:40 p.m. near I-35 and Brooklyn Avenue, just west of downtown.

Fire crews say the fire was inside the water drainage area underneath I-35, so they have had a tough time putting it out.

#TrafficAlert: I-35 SB (upper-level), exit to Brooklyn Ave. is closed following a fire in the area. Crews remain on the scene.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/i5piLJgjr3 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 19, 2023

The fire is now out, but the I-35 SB, (upper level) at Brooklyn Avenue exit remains closed. Crews are on scene.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.