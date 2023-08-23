Brooklyn exit on Interstate 35 near downtown to remain closed into next year

The Brooklyn Avenue exit on southbound Interstate 35 near downtown is expected to remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooklyn Avenue exit on southbound Interstate 35 near downtown is expected to remain closed through the end of the year after a fire earlier this summer closed the ramp there.

Laura Lopez, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s San Antonio District, said the ramp will be closed until the assessment and evaluation are finished.

“Initial structural assessments have been made and we are now in the process of evaluating and exploring options for the bridge moving forward,” Lopez said. “Due to the extensive damage, it will take some time to complete the process.”

“We are also monitoring the traffic patterns and how they have changed with the closure,” Lopez added.

Crews were at the site overnight to place a concrete barrier at the exit, Lopez said.

As a result, the ramps from northbound Interstate 37 to southbound Interstate 35, and southbound U.S. 281 to southbound Interstate 35 were closed on Wednesday morning but they have since reopened.

Lopez said they “have not been provided with a timeframe.”

The ramp closed in June after a fire started in the water drainage area underneath I-35.

Details on the extent of the damage have not been released by TxDOT.

#TrafficAlert: I-35 SB at Brooklyn Ave. remains closed. Crews are on location. Other closures include:

I-37 NB to I-35 SB

US 281 SB to I-35 SB#KSATTraffic #Closure pic.twitter.com/yIGSL8Rcl2 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) August 23, 2023

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

Click the links below for current road closures.