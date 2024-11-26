‘Chicken Poop Bingo’ debuts at South Side icehouse

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Are you looking for a fun and unforgettable way to spend an afternoon with your loved ones? Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse invites you to the first “Chicken Poop Bingo” on the South Side of San Antonio. This quirky, family-friendly event promises many laughs, great memories, and an opportunity to give back to a fantastic local cause.

What is Chicken Poop Bingo?

A chicken is placed in a cage with numbered spaces on the floor, and participants pick their lucky numbers. When the chicken does its business, the number it lands on determines the winner!

If the “deposit” lands between two numbers, the winner is decided by where most of it falls.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 2-5 p.m. (three rounds)

Where: Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, 815 Pleasanton Road

Why: To support M&A’s Mobile Petting Zoo, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing joy and education to families with their animal programs.

Half of the proceeds will go directly to M&A’s Mobile Petting Zoo. The other half will go to the winners of each round.

As a hub for the South Side community, Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse is more than just a venue, it’s a place where memories are made. Known for hosting live music, local markets, daddy-daughter dances, and other engaging events, Brooster’s is the go-to spot for family and friends to connect. Chicken Poop Bingo is just one more way they’re keeping the fun going for everyone.

Brooster’s also hosts a teen pool league, which gives young pool sharks a place to practice their skills and enjoy friendly competition.

Bring the whole family, invite your neighbors and prepare for a day of laughter and connection. Whether you win big or enjoy the show, “Chicken Poop Bingo” is sure to be a day to remember and the start of a beloved Southside tradition.

For more details, follow Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse on social media.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

