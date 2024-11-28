Skip to main content
Two San Antonio-area high schools to perform during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Taft and Pieper dance teams are performing Thursday morning

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Entertainment, San Antonio, Thanksgiving, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - Parade performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File) (Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK CITY, New York – One hundred years after the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two high schools in San Antonio are making it extra special.

William H. Taft High School and Pieper High School’s dance teams are participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, according to posts on their social media pages.

The caption on Pieper High School’s post read, in part: “They are ready to work hard and play hard! We can’t wait to watch them in a performance of a lifetime!”

Taft High School’s Instagram story about the parade let users know when their performance could be seen, specifically after the ninth commercial break, following the Toys R Us float.

They are not the only ones representing San Antonio this year.

Highlands High School student and trombone player Benjamin Mendez was chosen to play for the Great American Band this year. The school confirmed this on their Instagram, and Mendez said the band would be the first performance in the parade.

Mendez performed last year as well, according to Highlands High School.

In past years, San Antonio high school bands such as Ronald Reagan and Winston Churchill High School have been chosen to participate in the parade.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

