Former Texas Ranger sworn in as new Department of Public Safety director

(Copyright 2024 by Office of the Texas Governor - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has a new leader.

Freeman Martin was sworn in Monday morning as the new DPS director, replacing Steven McCraw, who retired in November after 15 years as chief.

Recommended Videos

In a news release, Gov. Greg Abbott said Martin “brings an extraordinary wealth of experience” to the position.

“Beginning as a trooper to becoming a Texas Ranger to eventually becoming the Senior Deputy Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, he has the knowledge at every level and every subject matter that is important to leading this remarkable agency,” Abbott said.

Martin began his career with DPS in 1990 as a Texas Highway Patrol trooper in Winnie, southeast of Beaumont.

His career path includes a variety of leadership roles, such as Corporal, Sergeant in Narcotics Services, and multiple positions within the Texas Rangers.

In the release, Martin said, “I thank Governor Abbott and the Public Safety Commission for trusting me and having the confidence in me to lead the premier state agency responsible for protecting Texas.”

“As Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, it’s my job to make Texas safer and make the department better,” Martin said. “And with the talent that we have across our state at every level, we will make that happen.”