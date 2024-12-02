Skip to main content
Mitchell’s Landing brings joy, accessibility to children

North Side inclusive park exceeds ADA standards for special needs children

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Mitchell's Landing , San Antonio, North Side , Parks, Outdoors, KSATKids

SAN ANTONIO – After a year of delays, Mitchell’s Landing has opened to the public on the North Side.

After the death of Mitchell Chang, his mother, April Chang, channeled her grief into creating a legacy for her child.

That legacy led to the Mitchell Chang Foundation, where she raised thousands of dollars to create an inclusive public park in her community.

“It’s overwhelming. The support we have from the community it is overwhelming, honestly," Chang said.

The park, located at 20000 Hardy Oaks Parkway, will be a one-of-a-kind space for children with special needs.

“I never have ever seen this many people at a single playground,” volunteer Xavier Celest said. “It brought me happiness. And, you know, it just felt really good helping out the community.”

Hundreds of families and volunteers gathered to experience the completed park, featuring activities that are above and beyond the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“Just the love and happiness. Honestly, You feel it. There’s everyone so happy here. You feel the good. You feel the good energy here. And I love that," said Chang. “My goal is for this playground to be the playground that these kids talk about to their children when they get older.”

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

