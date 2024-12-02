Texas Education Agency accepts applications for new South San ISD leadership

SAN ANTONIO – The conservator overseeing the South San Independent School District Board of Trustees has written a letter to the Texas Education commissioner, recommending that a board of managers be appointed to govern the district.

The Texas Education Agency has not yet decided if it will place a new board of managers to govern the district. However, it is already accepting applications to gauge community interest.

In November, TEA conservator Dr. Abelardo Saavedra wrote a letter recommending state intervention after the elected board failed to meet its leadership and community engagement goals.

Deputy Commissioner for Governance Steve Lecholop said TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will meet with board members and review the report before making a final decision in the coming weeks. He adds that starting the application process can provide insight into whether there’s enough interest in joining the seven-person board.

“The applicants have to have a mindset that every student can learn and can reach grade level if given the proper support,” he said.

An application and survey must be completed. Lecholop said a selected board member will need a passion for doing what’s best for the students.

“What the commissioner frequently refers to as servant leadership. We do not want folks who will use this or intend to use this as a stepping stone for future political office,” he said.

If a board of managers is appointed, it would take over the duties of the elected board of trustees. While South San ISD can continue to hold elections, those trustees would have no power.

The TEA would evaluate the board of managers’ progress every two years and decide whether to return authority to the elected board or allow the managers to continue overseeing the district. The entire process would take years to return to normal, with a gradual transition of power.

Two upcoming community meetings are scheduled at South San ISD to answer questions about this process. Those interested in applying for the board do not need an education background.

“We really are excited about engaging more with the South San community and with the San Antonio community to try to find seven exceptional people that would serve if that is the ultimate decision made by the commissioner,” Lecholop said.

Here are the meeting details: