Breaking Benjamin, Staind announced co-headlined tour stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Breaking Benjamin and Staind announced their co-headlined tour on Tuesday, bringing together two of rock’s staple powerhouses.
The 20-city “Awaken The Fallen Tour” will include a stop at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, May 7.
Recommended Videos
Wage War and Lakeview are also joining the lineup, according to a Live Nation news release.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Dec. 3. General ticket sales will open on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.
Tickets may be purchased through the Live Nation website.
Related coverage on KSAT: