Breaking Benjamin, Staind announced co-headlined tour stop in San Antonio

Bands will visit Frost Bank Center on May 7

KSAT Digital Staff

Breaking Benjamin and Staind will visit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on May 7 as part of the 'Awaken The Fallen Tour.' (Live Nation)

SAN ANTONIO – Breaking Benjamin and Staind announced their co-headlined tour on Tuesday, bringing together two of rock’s staple powerhouses.

The 20-city “Awaken The Fallen Tour” will include a stop at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, May 7.

Wage War and Lakeview are also joining the lineup, according to a Live Nation news release.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Dec. 3. General ticket sales will open on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased through the Live Nation website.

