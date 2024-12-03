Skip to main content
Local News

Medical examiner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash on North Side

Ricardo Alonzo, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene

KSAT Digital Staff

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE (12/2/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who died after police said he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a stone pillar on the North Side of San Antonio.

Ricardo Alonzo, 25, died from craniocerebral injuries, officials confirmed. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 25-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday after losing control and hitting a stone pillar on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 19200 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Police said the man was riding his motorcycle southbound when he failed to navigate a curve.

The man struck the raised center median and collided with a stone pillar, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

