New Burger Boy location opens on far West Side

The new Burger Boy is located in the 14000 block of Potranco Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A local burger staple has opened a new location on the far West Side of San Antonio.

Burger Boy opened its ninth location in the Alamo City in the 14000 block of Potranco Road on Tuesday morning.

The local burger joint is not only known for the sandwiches that make up part of its name. Burger Boy also has shakes (some seasonal flavors), chicken and fish sandwiches, corn dogs and hot dogs. And if you’re feeling bold, try the loaded fries with cheese, bacon and jalapeños.

Burger boy locations include the following:

  • 2323 N. St. Mary’s St.
  • 9334 Potranco Rd.
  • 7363 W Loop 1604 N
  • 151 W Bitters Rd.
  • 4402 S. New Braunfels Ave.
  • 8060 Pat Booker Rd.
  • 2209 SW Military Dr.
  • 5622 UTSA Boulevard
  • 14541 Potranco Rd

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

