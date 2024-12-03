New Burger Boy location opens on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A local burger staple has opened a new location on the far West Side of San Antonio.

Burger Boy opened its ninth location in the Alamo City in the 14000 block of Potranco Road on Tuesday morning.

Recommended Videos

The local burger joint is not only known for the sandwiches that make up part of its name. Burger Boy also has shakes (some seasonal flavors), chicken and fish sandwiches, corn dogs and hot dogs. And if you’re feeling bold, try the loaded fries with cheese, bacon and jalapeños.

Burger boy locations include the following: