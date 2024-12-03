Skip to main content
Local News

Progressive heavy metal band Spiritbox announces San Antonio show

Tour will visit Boeing Center at Tech Port on April 4, 2025

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Spiritbox, the progressive heavy metal band behind tracks such as "Jaded" and "Circle With Me," will visit San Antonio on April 4 during a newly announced 24-city tour. (Live Nation)

SAN ANTONIO – Spiritbox, the progressive heavy metal band behind tracks such as “Jaded” and “Circle With Me,” will visit San Antonio next year during a newly announced 24-city tour.

The “Tsunami Sea” tour will visit cities across the United States and Canada, including a show on April 4, 2025, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Supporting acts include Loathe, Dying Wish and GEL.

The announcement comes after the band’s second consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance.

The band’s second album, “Perfect Soul,” will be released on March 7, 2025.

Spiritbox is led by vocalist Courtney LaPlante, whose searing vocals encompass much of the Canadian-based band’s discography.

On top of the new tour, Spiritbox is expected to support select dates of Linkin Park’s world tour, a Live Nation news release said.

Pre-sale tickets opened on Dec. 3.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

