San Antonio City Council approves renaming of Westside Creeks Ecosystem

Roberto Rodriguez (center, in blue), pictured with other Westside Creeks Oversight Committee members during a March meeting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council officially approved renaming the Westside Creeks Ecosystem on Thursday to honor a longtime San Antonio River Authority board member.

The creek system, located west of downtown, will now be called the Roberto Rodriguez Westside Creeks Ecosystem.

Each creek that makes up the system — San Pedro, Apache, Alazán and Martinez — will retain its name, according to the city.

Rodriguez, a longtime supporter of the ecosystem, spent time serving on the San Antonio River Authority’s board of directors, a position he took on in 2001.

“It’s an incredible honor here to celebrate a true champion and tireless advocate to the West Side,” District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo said during Thursday’s council meeting.

During her statement, Castillo recalled a shift in the creek’s history during the 1970s when its landscape was altered to allow for flood control measures.

Rodriguez led efforts to create an oversight committee to handle restoration efforts. The project is still working to restore the creeks.

Castillo and other constituents first suggested the renaming in late March. A public hearing was held on Sept. 5 to gauge residents' interest in the proposed name, where 11 spoke in favor.

A renaming committee voted 3-0 in favor of recommending the proposed name for council consideration.