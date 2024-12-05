Woman found naked along Northeast Side greenway identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who was found dead along a greenway on the Northeast Side.

The office identified the woman as Donna Lestourgeon, 59.

Recommended Videos

According to San Antonio police, a man who walked along a greenway near FM 78 and Woodlake Parkway around 10 a.m. on Tuesday found the woman’s body in the grass.

Police said Lestourgeon showed no signs of life.

SAPD said Lestourgeon was found without any clothes but had some belongings nearby.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: