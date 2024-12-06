Recall Roundup: QVC Oven Gloves, Anker Bluetooth Speakers, Polaris Vehicles pulled for safety

Recall Roundup: These products may be unsafe

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products are recalled due to serious safety concerns, including QVC Oven Gloves, a lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker and off-road vehicles.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as fire and burn hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

QVC Gloves

QVC is recalling over a million pairs of its Temp-tations Oven Gloves due to insufficient heat protection.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 reports of minor burns.

Affected models were sold online at QVC.com and on their televised and digital platforms from Aug. 2018 through Aug. 2024.

Users are urged by the CPSC to stop using the gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Anker Bluetooth Speakers

Anker is recalling around 69,000 of its lithium-ion battery-powered Bluetooth speakers.

According to the CPSC, the A3102 Soundcore and A3302 PowerConf S3 models are being recalled, due to a risk of overheating.

So far, there have been 33 reports of the speakers overheating, which caused small fires in some cases and one minor burn injury.

The Bluetooth speakers were sold on Amazon.com for between $28 and $130 from March 2023 through October 2023.

Users should stop using the speakers, verify the SN code, and go to Anker’s website to fill out a recall form to receive a free replacement. The lithium-ion battery should be disposed of safely, per local regulations.

You can find the recall information here.

Polaris Vehicle

Polaris is recalling their RZR XP 100 and XP 4 1000 Recreational Vehicles due to a risk of the battery post becoming exposed and causing an electrical short if it comes into contact with conductive components.

According to the CPSC, this poses a serious fire hazard. There have been three reports of fires as a result of this issue, though no injuries have been reported.

The vehicles were sold nationwide from around $20,900 to $29,900 between April 2023 and July 2024.

The CPSC said Polaris is contacting all users directly to send them a full battery cover replacement that can be self-installed or installed by an authorized dealer for free.

You can learn more about replacing the battery cover here.