San Antonio distillery, restaurants offer boozy way to support local businesses

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing company is teaming up with local bars and restaurants to create holiday drinks for the 10th-annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour.

The participating bars and restaurants will put their unique spin on the classic Brandy Alexander cocktail, which consists of brandy, crème de cacao and cream.

The local spots include:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a decade of the Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour,” Boyan Kalusevic, co-founder of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co said in a news release. “It’s a fantastic way to support local bars and restaurants and indulge in the creativity of our community,” co-founder Chris Mobley added.

The holiday drinks will be served until Dec. 31, 2024.