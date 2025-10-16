🌮 Things to do this weekend: Big Texas Comicon, Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, Tequila & Tacos Festival

Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series are among the new actors coming to the Big Texas Comicon.

Spooky season is already halfway over, but San Antonio still has plenty of events to enjoy.

This weekend, the Jonas Brothers are bringing their star power to the Alamo City! Will you be there to catch the show?

If the pop trio doesn’t suit your taste, you can head to the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, featuring more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more at St. Paul Square.

And if you’re getting into the Halloween spirit at home, have you started pumpkin carving? Or what about putting up decorations outside your home? We want to see those gourd-geous photos on KSAT Connect!

Here’s a look at this weekend’s list of events:

Thursday, Oct. 16

FREE CHICK-FIL-A: Who doesn’t love free food? Chick-fil-A will celebrate the opening of its new Universal City location with free food. The Chick-fil-A at 700 Kitty Hawk Road is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. To celebrate, guests who arrive dressed in cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory on opening day can redeem a free entree or kid’s meal. The deal is available for pickup inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru. Click Who doesn’t love free food? Chick-fil-A will celebrate the opening of its new Universal City location with free food. The Chick-fil-A at 700 Kitty Hawk Road is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. To celebrate, guests who arrive dressed in cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory on opening day can redeem a free entree or kid’s meal. The deal is available for pickup inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru. Click here to view a list of food options you can redeem.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: Sit back and relax with your family with a free movie screening of “ Sit back and relax with your family with a free movie screening of “ Little Shop of Horrors ” from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Mission Marquee Plaza.

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Jasminne Mendez will make an appearance for her “ Author Jasminne Mendez will make an appearance for her “ The Story of My Anger ” book at 6 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway. Natalia Trevino, author of “VirginX,” will lead Mendez’s discussion.

Happening over the weekend:

BIG TEXAS COMICON: An exciting lineup of artists, such as Stephen Amell from “Arrow” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series, is joining the sixth annual convention. The Big Texas Comicon is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and tickets, click An exciting lineup of artists, such as Stephen Amell from “Arrow” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series, is joining the sixth annual convention. The Big Texas Comicon is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and tickets, click here

BOOTANICA: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will celebrate Halloween and the fall season with a variety of activities, including trick-or-treating, a sensory pumpkin station and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15-16. The San Antonio Botanical Garden will celebrate Halloween and the fall season with a variety of activities, including trick-or-treating, a sensory pumpkin station and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15-16. BOOtanica is included with garden admission and membership.

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

MORGANS’S WONDERLAND HALLOWEEN BASH: Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click here

OKTOBERFEST: The Rock at La Cantera will host a Bavarian-style celebration as part of Oktoberfest from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct 18. There will be live music, food, craft beer and festive entertainment. More information can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host a Bavarian-style celebration as part of Oktoberfest from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct 18. There will be live music, food, craft beer and festive entertainment. More information can be found here

OCTOBER PLANT SALE: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Guests can discover more than 200 varieties of native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants. To attend the plant sale, a timed ticketed reservation is required per vehicle. A $10 reservation deposit is charged. Click The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Guests can discover more than 200 varieties of native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants. To attend the plant sale, a timed ticketed reservation is required per vehicle. A $10 reservation deposit is charged. Click here for more information.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out this list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can visit across San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

ZOO BOO: The 39th annual celebration returns to the The 39th annual celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo now until Oct. 31. Festivities include trick-or-treating, live entertainment and interactive animal encounters. Daily trick-or-treating will take place from 4-5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Saturday, Oct. 18

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Curtis Leathers will sign copies of his memoir “ Author Curtis Leathers will sign copies of his memoir “ Laying Stones ” at 11 a.m. at the Twig Book Shop. Then, at 1 p.m., author Sariah Swartz will share her children’s book “Haunted ABCs of San Antonio.”

FALL FESTIVAL - BEXAR COUNTY PCT. 2: The free, family-friendly The free, family-friendly fall festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave. The festival will feature trunk or treat, a costume contest, a petting zoo and much more.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Marquee Plaza

JONAS BROTHERS: The trio will bring their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour to the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. with special guests The All-American Rejects. For tickets, click The trio will bring their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour to the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. with special guests The All-American Rejects. For tickets, click here

LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL: The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more. The festival is from 6 p.m. to midnight at St. Paul Square. For more information, click The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more. The festival is from 6 p.m. to midnight at St. Paul Square. For more information, click here

MONARCH BUTTERFLY AND POLLINATOR FESTIVAL: The The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brackenridge Park. The free, family-friendly event will feature hands-on and experiential nature education.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” from 6-10 p.m.

PICNIC AND MOVIE: The City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation will host a Picnic and Movie at 6 p.m. at City Cemetery #1, located along Paso Hondo Street between South Monumental and South Palmetto streets. The city encourages attendees to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs to watch a movie screening of “Coco.” To register for the free event, click The City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation will host a Picnic and Movie at 6 p.m. at City Cemetery #1, located along Paso Hondo Street between South Monumental and South Palmetto streets. The city encourages attendees to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs to watch a movie screening of “Coco.” To register for the free event, click here

SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The 20th annual event will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair. The event will feature an experience with, of course, beer, seltzers, ciders, as well as live music, hand-picked local food and retail vendors, and much more. Tickets start at $45. More information can be found The 20th annual event will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair. The event will feature an experience with, of course, beer, seltzers, ciders, as well as live music, hand-picked local food and retail vendors, and much more. Tickets start at $45. More information can be found here

TEJANOS AT THE ALAMO: The Alamo will celebrate Tejanos connected with the site’s history from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alamo Plaza. The free event will feature local cultural organizations, descendants, living history and more.

TEQUILA & TACOS FESTIVAL: Tequila & Tacos Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Tower of the Americas. Guests can enjoy cocktails from renowned tequila and mezcal brands, gourmet tacos, live music and more. To purchase tickets, click Tequila & Tacos Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Tower of the Americas. Guests can enjoy cocktails from renowned tequila and mezcal brands, gourmet tacos, live music and more. To purchase tickets, click here

Sunday, Oct. 19

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Poet Victor Huron will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop at 11 a.m. for his book, “ Poet Victor Huron will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop at 11 a.m. for his book, “ My Writings: The World We Live, Love, and Hate through Poetry .”

BARKTOBERFEST: The fifth annual celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Plaza in Boerne. There will be dog races, a dog costume contest, an adopted pets parade and more. More information can be found The fifth annual celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Plaza in Boerne. There will be dog races, a dog costume contest, an adopted pets parade and more. More information can be found here

