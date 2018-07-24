Mom says spicy snacks like Hot Cheetos, Takis caused daughter to have gallbladder removed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mom is making headlines across the nation after she said her daughter's doctor told her hot chips likely contributed to her daughter needing gallbladder removal surgery.

Rene Craighead told WREG-TV that her 17-year-old daughter, also named Rene, eats hot chips such as Hot Cheetos or Takis about four times a week.

She said when her daughter had her gallbladder removed, the doctor told her hot chips probably caused her daughter's stomach issues.

"She loves them," Craighead told WREG-TV."Every time I go out she says, 'Bring me back some hot Takis, bring me back some hot chips.' I want to maker her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her."

Buchanan Public Relations sent WREG-TV the following statement regarding Takis:

"We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."

Frito-Lay, the maker of Hot Cheetos, sent the following statement to WREG-TV:

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

