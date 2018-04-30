Police officers called to wrangle 'vicious' pit bull are greeted by friendly dog

TEXARKANA - The Texarkana Police Department is challenging the stereotype that pit bulls are vicious dogs.

On Sunday, the department posted photos of the reportedly "vicious" pit bull its officers were called to wrangle -- only, the dog wasn't vicious.

Texarkana Police Officer Travis Frost saw the caramel-colored dog lounging on someone's front porch and got out of the car to get the dog. Frost said he left the door of his patrol unit open so that he could quickly jump back in if the dog attacked.

When he whistled for the dog, the dog wagged its tail and walked over to the officer. Frost petted the dog and the dog hopped into his patrol unit and "made himself at home."

"Pit Bulls have a bit of a bad reputation," the Facebook post read. "While you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving like this guy was this morning."

Frost snapped some photos of the dog while waiting for Animal Care Services officers to arrive.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.