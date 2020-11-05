WATCH: Trump campaign to hold news conference in Atlanta at 5 p.m.

ATLANTA – President Donald Trump’s campaign team is slated to speak in Atlanta at 5 p.m. Thursday central time.

The remarks will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time. The president is not expected to be at the news conference.

Donald J. Trump Jr., Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard will be in attendance, according to CNN.

Election officials in key battlegrounds are pressing forward with vote counting, two days after Election Day.

Democrat Joe Biden is urging patience, while President Trump is pursuing legal options, insisting the processing of ballots should be stopped.

Biden appears to be pushing closer to winning the presidency, while Trump’s path to reelection has become very narrow though still possible.

Trump needs victories in all four of the remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

Biden has won the fiercely contested prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin, part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.