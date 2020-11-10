WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden gives speech on Affordable Care Act as SCOTUS hears arguments

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden is fighting to defend the Obama administration’s signature health care law.

He is scheduled to deliver a speech on the Affordable Care Act at 1 p.m. Tuesday, the same day the Supreme Court hears arguments on its merits.

The speech will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The high court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as “Obamacare,” but President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are arguing to have it overturned. If the 6-3 conservative court agrees with the GOP, millions of Americans could lose their health care coverage.

Biden's speech reflects his steady focus on health care as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20 during the worst health crisis in more than a century. One of Biden's chief coronavirus advisers, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, planned to brief Senate Democrats on Tuesday by phone at their weekly virtual lunch, according to a senior Democratic aide granted anonymity to discuss the private session.

The closed-door meeting marks the first time a Biden transition official has addressed the full Senate caucus since last week's election.

The suit challenging the health care law was brought in America’s largest conservative state, Texas, and is backed by Trump and top Republicans. It asks the Supreme Court to declare the law’s mandate to buy health insurance unconstitutional because Congress had previously repealed the penalties for noncompliance.

After serving as President Barack Obama's vice president for eight years, Biden has pledged to build on the Affordable Care Act while championing a “public option” that would allow more people to opt into government-sponsored health insurance even as millions of others could stick with their current, usually employer-based coverage.

But such changes could be difficult to enact if Democrats fail to win a majority in the Senate. Control of the chamber hinges on two runoff races in Georgia that will be decided in January.

Biden also focused on health care Monday as he pleaded with Americans to put aside their political differences and wear masks to protect themselves and their neighbors from the virus.

