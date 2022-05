U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and his wife, Anna Flores, are the proud parents of a baby girl, Anna Valentina Castro.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and his wife are the proud parents of a baby girl.

According to a news release, Anna Valentina Castro was born at 5:21 p.m. on Monday in San Antonio. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

Castro and his wife, Anna Flores, now have three children. They have another daughter, Andrea, and a son, Roman.

Castro will spend the month of May with his family at home in San Antonio and plans to return to Washington in June.

Also on KSAT.com: