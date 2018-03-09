Rescued beluga whale calf from Alaska arrives at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - After traveling a 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Texas, Tyonek the beluga whale calf is enjoying his new home at SeaWorld San Antonio.

In an effort between SeaWorld’s Animal Rescue Team, Alaska SeaLife Center and NOAA Fisheries, the teams were able to coordinate the baby beluga whale’s journey to San Antonio.

When the baby beluga was less than a month old, state and wildlife officers found Tyonek stranded in Cook Inlet, Alaska, in September 2017.

We are pleased to announce that late last evening Tyonek arrived at SeaWorld San Antonio after an amazing 4,000-mile journey. Tyonek is acclimating to his new environment and is receiving around-the-clock care from SeaWorld’s expert veterinary staff. https://t.co/4i6lVNU41E pic.twitter.com/zWDkXpAXIV — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) March 9, 2018

After months of 24/7 monitoring and care at the Alaska SeaLife Center, NOAA Fisheries determined the beluga calf was nonreleasable in January 2018 and chose San Antonio for his new home.

According to NOAA Fisheries, Tyonek is nutritionally and socially dependent and lacks both survival and socialization skills needed to be successful on his own in the wild.

Tyonek was the first-ever stranded Cook Inlet beluga whale to be successfully rescued and rehabilitated. Experts believe it is likely his mother either abandoned him or died.

[VIDEO] An endangered (and pretty darn cute) beluga whale calf rescued off Alaska’s coast has a new home at @SeaWorldTexas. READ MORE: https://t.co/RRH62YSsWa pic.twitter.com/lQYyXBtCc5 — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) March 9, 2018

He is a member of the endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale population that NOAA Fisheries have said is approximately 328 animals.

“Tyonek has an amazing story that we want to share with our guests, fans, and people across the globe so they can learn more about this species and how to protect them,” Chris Bellows, SeaWorld San Antonio’s vice president of zoological operations, said.

SeaWorld San Antonio said Tyonek will remain behind the scenes at the park’s zoological support area for several weeks as he acclimates to his new home.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.