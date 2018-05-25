Son fatally stabs mother on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after her son stabbed her on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

The stabbing happened on West King’s Highway, just west of I-10 between Fredericksburg Road and Woodlawn Avenue.

When officials arrived at the scene Thursday night, the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was in bad shape. She had severe wounds but was still alive.

The woman died at the home.

Police said they have the son, believed to be in his 20s, in custody. They said they aren’t sure what led to the attack.

Neighbors living in the historic Monte Vista Neighborhood said they are surprised by the violence because it’s usually a quiet area.

Police are still investigating. KSAT will update you with the latest once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.