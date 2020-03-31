Coronavirus in Texas 3/31: Another death reported at Dallas senior-living facility

Tuesday’s biggest developments

Second death at Dallas senior-living facility

[8:54 a.m.] A second COVID-19 death has been reported at the Edgemere senior-living facility in North Dallas. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday evening at a news conference. Jenkins added that there’s also 10 new cases of the disease at the Skyline Nursing Center, in the south of the city, and another case at the Reserve, a center in Richardson.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Jenkins on Sunday suggested that people should consider bringing loved ones home from these facilities, but he later clarified that is wasn’t an order, but a recommendation for those who have the resources to do so. —Juan Pablo Garnham