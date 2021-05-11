2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town, suspect arrested

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer, according to booking records with the Tom Green County Jail. His bond is set at $4 million. Image: Tom Green County Jail

EDEN, Texas – A suspect has been arrested after two sheriff’s deputies were killed in the central Texas town of Eden Monday night, according to law enforcement and media reports.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Justin Baker confirmed Tuesday that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released in a statement later.

KTXS, a television station in Abilene, reported that Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was arrested after a brief standoff with officers.

He has been charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer, according to booking records with the Tom Green County Jail. His bond is set at $4 million.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the... Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Eden is about 40 miles southeast of San Angelo.

