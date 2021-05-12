2 Texas inmates back in custody after escaping from jail through vents, roof

Two inmates who were considered “armed and dangerous” are back in custody after a brief escape from the Tyler County Jail Wednesday morning.

Jail staff realized Blaze Hicks, 27, and Christopher Mobley, 36, were missing from their cell around 6 a.m. in the East Texas prison. Tyler County is located about 50 miles north of Beaumont.

They allegedly accessed the roof area of the jail by using the ventilation system, according to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency announced just before 10 a.m. that they were apprehended.

TCSO, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units, Woodville Police Department, and the Hardin and Jasper county sheriff’s offices helped in the search.

Read also: