2nd body found in search for twin boys along beach near Galveston’s Pleasure Pier

Body recovered in search of 13-year-old twins last seen in water near Galveston’s Pleasure Pier: Officials

A second body was recovered amid the search for twin boys who disappeared in the water off Pleasure Pier in Galveston, according to media reports.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that someone walking on the beach on Thursday found a body about 10 feet from the shoreline.

Authorities said the body matched the description of the remaining missing twin. His brother was found dead at around 2 a.m. Tuesday along the beach.

The 13-year-old twins, Jefferson and Josue Perez, were last seen on the west side of the pier at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members said they did not see them go underwater.

“The information that we got is they were between waist and chest deep water and they were around 4 feet tall,” Lt. Austin Kirwin with Galveston Island Beach Patrol told KPRC.

The boys reportedly did not know how to swim.

Relatives spent an hour searching for them before they called authorities, KHOU reported.

KPRC reported that the Coast Guard, Galveston Beach Patrol, police, fire department and EMS responded to search the area.

Authorities have notified the family members.

