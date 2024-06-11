Teen drowns in Lake Corpus Christi after reportedly falling from boat

MATHIS, Texas – Another teenager was found dead in Lake Corpus Christi after reportedly falling from a pontoon boat over the weekend.

The body of a 19-year-old man from Robstown was found on Sunday evening, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a Facebook post.

“Initial reports was that a young man may have fallen from a pontoon boat, went under & did not surface,” Rivera wrote.

The incident occurred at Lake Corpus Christi State Park, near Mathis. The man’s body was later found at the bottom of the lake.

KIII TV identified the man as Chris Ruiz.

Rivera added that first responders with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and San Patricio County Constables Office assisted in the recovery.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was reported missing after he jumped into the lake from a boat and never resurfaced. His body was later recovered.