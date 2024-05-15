Mrs. Baird’s heirs selling family ranch with live creek for $12.95M

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – The family who founded Mrs. Baird’s is selling a dream ranch that offers privacy and a live creek to enjoy all nature has to offer in the Hill Country.

The Baird Miller Creek Ranch, which sits on more than 761 acres, has been managed by the same family since 1951. Republic Ranches currently has it listed at $12.95 million.

The ranch is just six miles east of Johnson City, making it an optimal location in the Hill Country.

“I think one of the most important things about this ranch is the location since it’s nestled in the heart of the Hill County,” said Lindsey Holubec with Republic Ranches. You have close proximity to all of these unique towns that have really flourished within the last few years.”

Holubec said Baird Miller Creek Ranch is also close to major metropolitan areas — about 45 minutes from Austin and an hour from San Antonio.

One of the best features of the property is Miller Creek.

“Besides its wonderful location, what it really has is 3,900 feet of Miller Creek. It’s a live water creek, and the ranch has both sides of it. So, by having both sides, you have wonderful privacy, which is pretty rare to have,” said Ross Studer with Republic Ranches.

A concrete dam constructed in the 1950s in the center of Miller Creek offers a unique water feature.

The ranch also has three ponds and three modest residences, including the main house, guest cabin and tenant’s house. It also has a storage/equipment barn and tack room, hay barn and other outbuildings, according to the listing.

Baird Miller Creek Ranch is home to white-tailed deer, turkey, dove, quail, occasional feral hogs and longhorn cattle.

See the listing from Republic Ranches here.

(Photo courtesy: Siggi Ragnar/sRagnar Fotografi)