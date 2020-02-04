Jen visits the Old West

SAN ANTONIO – Jen saddles up and heads on up Highway 281 to the town of Blanco to learn about the buggies featured in the 2020 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The Buggy Barn Museum sends its visitors on a stroll back in time to learn about the buggies, carriages and wagons of the late 19th century. Several of the buggies featured at the museum have been used in major motion pictures, like True Grit, Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter, There Will Be Blood and many more.

Behind the museum, visitors will find an Old West town, the Pine Moore Old West Studio, where Pistol Packin’ Paula, knife throwers and others put on a show. The town is available to rent for movies, television series, commercials, weddings and parties.

The museum offers daily tours, field trip opportunities, chuck wagon cooking and buggy rides by appointment, and has a fully furnished gift shop so you can finish up your visit with a little something to take home.