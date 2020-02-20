Coffee, breakfast, wine, books and shopping under 1 roof? Perfect!

SAN ANTONIO – Over 100 years ago, an old Ford Model T car used to get fixed inside the Richter building at 153 Main Street in Boerne. Today, that building is home to some new shops that offer a little bit of everything.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Shops at 153 Main.

Richter Bakhaus

Fynn Roll at Richter Bakhaus (KSAT)

Get your day started with your favorite latte and choose among the wide variety of delectable pastries, tasty breakfast sandwiches and/or a bagel with lox. In the mood for an Italian panini? They’re open for lunch too.

The artisan bread is made daily on-site so you can be sure your bread will be fresh every time. Anything you get here is sure to make your Instagram story.

Our breakfast recommendation: The ham and egg sandwich on a pretzel bun.

The Boerne Bookshop

The kids' area inside the Boerne Bookshop (KSAT)

Take your coffee to go and step inside the world of books at this charming bookstore right next to the Richter Bakhaus. The family-friendly bookshop has an area for the kids to read and play while you browse for your next thriller.

Bring your kids for weekly readings every Monday at 11 a.m.

Our recommendation: Buy a book and have a seat outside with your coffee for some peaceful reading.

Richter Cork and Keg

Cozy setting at Richter Cork and Keg (KSAT)

This stylish wine bar serves up delicious lunch and dinner accompanied with great Texas wine and craft brews. The lavender peach mimosa is a must-try.

Our recommendation: Get a charcuterie and cheese plate and pair it with a wine or beer flight.

Did you know? You can take your glass to go as you venture inside the Richter building to shop.

Plaza Taxco

Plenty to offer at Plaza Taxco (KSAT)

Not only does Plaza Taxco offer the best handcrafted jewelry imported from Mexico, there’s household items and clothing to choose from as well.

Our recommendation: Buy anything silver. Trust us.

Uptown Chic

Uptown Chic jewelry and clothing (KSAT)

This women’s and children’s clothing store has a little bit of everything. From Kendra Scott jewelry to fun gifts, Uptown Chic has you covered.

Our recommendation: Just go there!

Did you know? They have children’s clothing too.