5 Benefits of having a furry coworker

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food shares 5 benfits of having a furry coworker.

Cardiovascular health : Your heart loves your pet in more than one way! Dog owners are 31% less likely to die from a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular condition than people who don’t own dogs, according to new Harvard study.

More physical activity : Studies show that dog owners get more exercise, and when shelter-in-place orders were effective, walking Fido may have been your only reason to leave the house and get fresh air.

Less anxiety : Research from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute has shown that relationships between pets and pet parents decrease anxiety and depression. Don’t underestimate the power of a quiet moment with your pet to lift your spirits.

Less loneliness : Perhaps the most important in the era of social distancing—80% of dog owners report that they feel less lonely because of their pets, according to HABRI.

Interpersonal connections: Visits to the dog park can help you readjust to safe social activities and feel connected to other pet parents—and busier and more fulfilled social lives leads to longer, happier lives overall!

And even though most us are working at home with our pets, these benefits extend to the workplace, so Dr. Bernal’s advice, ask if it’s ok to bring your pet. More and more businesses are adapting and studies say you are even more productive with Fido tagging along.

Share your pics of working with your pets on SA Live’s Facebook page.

Click here for a list of Summer essentials for your dog