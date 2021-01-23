‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant + local chef shares grilled Caesar salad & smoothie recipes

SAN ANTONIO – You may recognize her from the brand new season of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Chef Mary Lou Davis tells us all about what it was like behind the scenes and shares two delicious and healthy recipes.

You can follow chef Davis’ adventures in cosplay and cooking on her YouTube channel and website, Geeks&Grubs.

As a chef at Whiskey Cake, she focuses on local growers and supporting local. Watch the video above for her interview and a grilled Caesar salad recipe, including her homemade dressing.

The ingredients you’ll need for the salad:

Salmon

Grilled baby gem lettuce

Caesar dressing

Roasted red tomatoes

Brioche croutons

Parmesan cheese

She also shared a recipe for a green smoothie on-the-go with a secret ingredient: apple cider vinegar. Davis said she loves kale, so she popped that in there, too, along with some nutritious ginger.

Check out the smoothie recipe in the video below.

Ingredients for the smoothie: