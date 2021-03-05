SA snack shop makes big announcement heading into spring break

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not just a snack shop, it’s an instagramable destination.

Ice Ice Baby at 2113 Bandera road creates, not only tasty treats, but food art. Their popularity keeps climbing with nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. All this success has lead to exciting news... They are opening a new location!

Ice Ice Baby 2, as it’s being called, will be located at 3027 MacArthur View - right next to MacArthur High School. Owner Loren Cuevas is a Brahma herself and is excited to return to her former stomping grounds.

Pick yourself up a snack from Ice Ice Baby because... if you don’t grab a tasty treat on spring break, are you even on vacation?

