Upgrade your toilet paper - KSAT Deal alert

SAN ANTONIO – Pristine Sprays is an eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. They moisten dry toilet paper, so you can use it like a wet wipe, but unlike wet wipes, they break down easier after the flush. They come in discreet travel size bottles and can even be refilled - encouraging all of us to reuse and recycle. It’s a more natural way of feeling clean and refreshed after bathroom time. Check out more of the benefits of these sprays on KSAT.com.

PRISTINE SPRAY (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

These clever products are the creation of San Antonio cousins Jessica Oley and Brandon Karam. It started as conversation over dinner about going to the bathroom, and lead to an appearance on Shark Tank and Good Morning America. Pristine has grown to include hand sanitizers and more eco-friendly products on the horizon.

PRISTINE HAND SANITIZER (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)