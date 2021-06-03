Support local with ethically sourced Fiesta gear imported from Mexic

SAN ANTONIO – These beautiful items are made by hand in Mexico and sold right here in San Antonio, and you can find them online from Del Alma Imports.

From front to back, the details on these authentic decorations, tops and accessories are all hand stitched by people in different parts of Mexico and take months at a time to make. Each item is unique and represents a different style based on the location it comes from, all ethically sourced.

There are so many things to choose from when wanting to create a perfect Fiesta house for the upcoming events. Watch the video above to get a closer look at what Del Alma Imports has to offer.

Check out their Instagram and website for more information on their imports.