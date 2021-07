Shrimp and grits for bunch? Say no more! | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Ceasar Zepeda, owner of Alamo Biscuit Company, is cooking up shrimp and grits for your next brunch.

The restaurant is now offering it on its menu. Zepeda is also excited to announce that he is adding two more meal items to the menu. Watch the video above to see what they are.

For more information on Alamo Biscuit company, visit their website.