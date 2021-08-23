Recipe: King ranch chicken casserole

SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients:
• 20 corn tortillas
• 1 pound chicken breast
• shredded cheese
• fajita seasoning (or seasoning of your choice)
• cream of mushroom (10.5 oz.)
• mild salsa (1 jar)
Directions:
Cut corn tortillas into 2-inch strips. Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tortilla strips.
Cut chicken into small cubes, toss into a mixing bowl.
Add salsa and cream of chicken, mix.
Add seasoning and mix again
Add half of the bag of shredded cheese into bowl, mix again
Pour mixture into the casserole dish
Cover with the rest of the tortilla strips
Cover with plastic wrap and put in microwave for 10 minutes
Set oven to 350 degrees
Remove plastic wrap, after microwave (it will be hot)
Top with more cheese
Put in oven for another 10 minutes, uncovered
Ready when bubbling--always safe to check the chicken is fully cooked
Serve with guacamole + salsa + sour cream