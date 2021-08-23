Recipe: King ranch chicken casserole

SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients:

• 20 corn tortillas

• 1 pound chicken breast

• shredded cheese

• fajita seasoning (or seasoning of your choice)

• cream of mushroom (10.5 oz.)

• mild salsa (1 jar)

Directions:

Cut corn tortillas into 2-inch strips. Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tortilla strips.

Cut chicken into small cubes, toss into a mixing bowl.

Add salsa and cream of chicken, mix.

Add seasoning and mix again

Add half of the bag of shredded cheese into bowl, mix again

Pour mixture into the casserole dish

Cover with the rest of the tortilla strips

Cover with plastic wrap and put in microwave for 10 minutes

Set oven to 350 degrees

Remove plastic wrap, after microwave (it will be hot)

Top with more cheese

Put in oven for another 10 minutes, uncovered

Ready when bubbling--always safe to check the chicken is fully cooked

Serve with guacamole + salsa + sour cream