Recipe: Authentic jambalaya for Mardi Gras

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Gaye Sandoz with Tony Chachere’s shares tips to season the perfect Cajun dish to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
Check out the recipe below.
Tony Chachere’s Best Ever Jambalaya
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds chicken thighs, cut up into 2-inch pieces and sautéed, or 3-4 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
- 12 ounces smoked sausage, sliced
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 onions, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 2 teaspoons smoke flavor
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 3 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Bold Creole Seasoning
- 3 cups parboiled long-grain rice
- 6 cups water or salt-free chicken broth
Directions:
Sauté chicken and sausage, browning a bit. Take out of pan.
Melt butter. Add onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper. Sauté until soft.
Add long-grain rice, chicken, smoke flavor, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, Tony Chachere’s seasoning and sausage. Simmer until flavors meld and serve warm.
Let the good times roll!