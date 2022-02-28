69º

Recipe: Authentic jambalaya for Mardi Gras

Let the good times roll with this easy recipe from Tony Chachere’s

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Let the good times roll! Chef Gaye Sandoz with Tony Chachere's shares tips for seasoning the perfect Cajun dish to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Check out the recipe below.

Tony Chachere’s Best Ever Jambalaya

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds chicken thighs, cut up into 2-inch pieces and sautéed, or 3-4 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
  • 12 ounces smoked sausage, sliced
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 onions, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons smoke flavor
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Bold Creole Seasoning
  • 3 cups parboiled long-grain rice
  • 6 cups water or salt-free chicken broth

Directions:

Sauté chicken and sausage, browning a bit. Take out of pan.

Melt butter. Add onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper. Sauté until soft.

Add long-grain rice, chicken, smoke flavor, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, Tony Chachere’s seasoning and sausage. Simmer until flavors meld and serve warm.

Let the good times roll!

Tony Chachere's best ever jambalaya will hit the spot for Mardi Gras! (Tony Chachere's 2022)
