Recipe: Easy shrimp remoulade with Tony Chachere’s

SAN ANTONIO – Seafood in a snap! Chef Gaye Sandoz shares a simple recipe featuring shrimp and a few things you already have at home.

Shrimp remoulade

Ingredients:

For sauce

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

1 bunch green onions, chopped fine

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 pods garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons chili sauce or ketchup

1/2 teaspoon sugar or sweetener

2 teaspoons hot sauce

2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s More Spice

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

For shrimp

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Tony Chachere Crab Boil

Directions:

Mix sauce ingredients and refrigerate.

Boil shrimp according to directions.

*Serve with cooked pasta shells and stuff into four to six large heirloom tomatoes.

