Recipe: Easy shrimp remoulade with Tony Chachere’s

SAN ANTONIO – Seafood in a snap! Chef Gaye Sandoz shares a simple recipe featuring shrimp and a few things you already have at home.
Shrimp remoulade
Ingredients:
For sauce
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped fine
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 pods garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons chili sauce or ketchup
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar or sweetener
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s More Spice
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
For shrimp
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Tony Chachere Crab Boil
Directions:
Mix sauce ingredients and refrigerate.
Boil shrimp according to directions.
*Serve with cooked pasta shells and stuff into four to six large heirloom tomatoes.
Other recipes from Chef Sandoz:
- ‘Lighten it up’ crawfish pasta with sherry cream sauce