Cloudy icon
68º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

Recipe: Easy shrimp remoulade with Tony Chachere’s

This dish by Chef Gaye Sandoz is sure to be a new family favorite

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

Tags: 
SA Live
,
Recipes
,
shrimp
,
remoulade
,
tony chachere's

SAN ANTONIO – Seafood in a snap! Chef Gaye Sandoz shares a simple recipe featuring shrimp and a few things you already have at home.

Shrimp remoulade

Ingredients:

For sauce

  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped fine
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 pods garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons chili sauce or ketchup
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar or sweetener
  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s More Spice
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

For shrimp

  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Tony Chachere Crab Boil

Directions:

Mix sauce ingredients and refrigerate.

Boil shrimp according to directions.

*Serve with cooked pasta shells and stuff into four to six large heirloom tomatoes.

Other recipes from Chef Sandoz:

- ‘Lighten it up’ crawfish pasta with sherry cream sauce

- Burgers, drumsticks with Creole twist + bacon

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: