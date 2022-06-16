Discussing the importance of health prevention during Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and this year Metro Health is encouraging those in San Antonio to “Take Pride In Your Health.” In partnership with Metro Health. #PrideMonth #ksat12 #ad

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

June is Pride Month, and this year Metro Health is encouraging those in San Antonio to “Take Pride In Your Health.”

Metro Health is inviting the community to join them on June 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Luther’s Café for a panel discussion and Drag Show. Topics will include sexually transmitted disease (STD) prevention, violence prevention, protecting against COVID-19, no cost diabetes workshops and bringing awareness to Men’s Health.

In addition to Pride Month, Metro Health is also acknowledging Men’s Health Awareness Month. This month is all about encouraging the men in your life to take care of their bodies by eating right, exercising and working to prevent disease.

“Getting tested is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health,” said George Perez, manager at Metro Health.

STD’s usually don’t show symptoms right away, but if left undetected and untreated, they can lead to serious health conditions. Metro Health has a STD mobile unit that goes into the community. The unit provides access to STI care throughout San Antonio.

Ad

“Our large mobile unit is a 35 foot unit equipped with an exam room, bathroom, two counseling rooms and a blood draw station,” said Perez.

You can visit Metro Health’s website to find a testing opportunity near you.